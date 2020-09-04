The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is bringing awareness to suicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has given their employees and volunteers sunshades for their cars.

These shades have the veterans crisis line number on them. The goal is to have the number on as many cars as possible so that veterans know that they have 24 hour care if needed. Veterans can call the number, chat online, or send a text message if they need help.

This number is also available to families and friends of veterans.

“Our national average is that we lose 20 veterans and service members to suicide everyday, and 14 of those 20 never make it to the VA for support and care,” said Rainy Reamand, Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

The goal of these sunshades is to help veterans who need it, and hopefully save some lives.

