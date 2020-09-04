Advertisement

Thursday evening house fire on Hudson Bay Drive

An investigation is underway after the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 600 block of Hudson Bay Drive Thursday evening.
An investigation is underway after the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 600 block of Hudson Bay Drive Thursday evening.(David Jones)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 600 block of Hudson Bay Drive Thursday evening.

According to our crew on scene a motorist was driving by and saw the fire and knocked on the door alerting the residents. According to the fire department, after they arrived one person was still inside trying to evacuate pets. One dog was rescued, but two cats are still unaccounted for. Also, a firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their condition remains unknown.

