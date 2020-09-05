Advertisement

COVID-19 cases spike in Mesa County

Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County Health Department(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has reported 30 new coronavirus cases in the past two days. This is a large spike in cases compared to the numbers that we have been seeing.

Although we saw an increase, the Mesa County Health Department is not worried. They said that most of these cases were people who have been in contact with family members who had the virus, or knew where they were exposed.

Many people thought that the increase in cases could be due to schools reopening but the health department said that as of now, schools have not been a factor in the increase.

With Labor Day weekend coming up, the health department is encouraging people to continue to stay socially distant and wear masks. ”As we head into the labor day weekend, we encourage people to continue to take precautions to try to fight against COVID. We know that COVID is still in this community so there are things, precautions, people can take to stay healthy,” said Andy Tyler, regional epidemiologist.

President Trump suggests that people should vote twice

Updated: 21 minutes ago
They are encouraging the public to not vote twice because you will get caught and it is illegal.

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Grizzly Creek Fire 83% contained, no fire growth in past five days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 83% contained and remains at 32,464 acres.

Thursday evening house fire on Hudson Bay Drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
An investigation is underway after the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 600 block of Hudson Bay Drive Thursday evening.

Montrose man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
Thursday morning 25-year-old Jorge Robledo-Aispuro of Montrose was taken into custody following a high-speed chase through Delta and Mesa Counties.

Late night fire breaks out on farm off of Rosevale Road

Updated: 9 hours ago
Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Grand Junction Police and Grand Junction Fire responded to a fire that broke out at Wood Farms off of Rosevale Road.

Minibus crash starts grass fire on I-70

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Colorado State Patrol along with the Palisade Fire Department responded to a report of a crash involving a minibus conversion around Mile Marker 43 on I-70.

Pine Gulch Fire, largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

Lawsuit filed against Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jefferson County health authorities have filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Bandimere Speedway to comply with coronavirus-related public health orders.