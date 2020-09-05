Advertisement

Crop Freeze impacts Cross Orchards Saturday Market

Cross Orchards Farers Market
Cross Orchards Farers Market(kkco/kjct)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cross Orchards Saturday Market has been happening all summer long. The market is a place where farmers come and sell their fruits and vegetables.

This year multiple people pulled out of the market because they lost their crops in the freeze that happened in April. “Back about April 13th, there was a very hard freeze in the valley and a number of our partners, the farmers, lost their entire peach crop,” said Matt Darling, Curator of Cross Orchards Historic Site.

Other people got creative and started growing new crops. “We typically have peaches, but this year all of our peaches froze so we are growing a variety of vegetables to kind of recoup some of that,” said Heather Hawkins from VIsta Orchards.

Farmers have had to get creatvie. Darling said that some farmers were stuck with only what was in their vegetable gardens because everything else froze.

Despite having less vendors, the market is still a great place to go on a Saturday morning. They have train rides and still have a lot of produce and vegetables to pick from.

