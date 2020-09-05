Advertisement

President Trump suggests that people should vote twice

Mesa County Mail in Ballot Box
Mesa County Mail in Ballot Box(kkco/kjct)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - President Trump made a comment in North Carolina on Wednesday that people should vote by mail and then go in and vote in person as well.

He later tried to clarify by saying that he did not mean that you should vote twice, but that you should go in and follow up to make sure that the mail in ballot was counted.

His first remarks created a headache for many election officials.

Brandi Bantz, the Mesa County Director of Elections said, ”It is against the law, when you are casting your mail ballot or voting in person, you are signing your affirmation that you have not and will not cast another ballot in this election.”

Mesa County is not concerned about the mail in ballots being inaccurate. They said they have been a mail in ballot state since 2013.

They are encouraging the public to not vote twice because you will get caught and it is illegal.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases spike in Mesa County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Health officials encourage the public to take precautions when visiting family over Labor Day weekend.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 83% contained, no fire growth in past five days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 83% contained and remains at 32,464 acres.

Latest News

News

Thursday evening house fire on Hudson Bay Drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
An investigation is underway after the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 600 block of Hudson Bay Drive Thursday evening.

News

Montrose man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
Thursday morning 25-year-old Jorge Robledo-Aispuro of Montrose was taken into custody following a high-speed chase through Delta and Mesa Counties.

News

Late night fire breaks out on farm off of Rosevale Road

Updated: 9 hours ago
Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Grand Junction Police and Grand Junction Fire responded to a fire that broke out at Wood Farms off of Rosevale Road.

News

Minibus crash starts grass fire on I-70

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Colorado State Patrol along with the Palisade Fire Department responded to a report of a crash involving a minibus conversion around Mile Marker 43 on I-70.

News

Pine Gulch Fire, largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Lawsuit filed against Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jefferson County health authorities have filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Bandimere Speedway to comply with coronavirus-related public health orders.