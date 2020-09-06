Advertisement

Mesa County will get two new ballot drop off boxes

New ballot boxes in Mesa County
New ballot boxes in Mesa County(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County applied for grants and receieved funding that will allow them to install two more ballot drop boxes.

This means that Mesa County will have a total of eight ballot boxes.

It was important to get these new boxes because of COVID-19. People do not have to go inside to vote, and having multiple boxes at different locations will hopefully encourage people to vote while staying socially distant.

“With the additional two that we are adding, we have eight total. So this election we will have not only eight secure 24 hour ballot drop boxes, but we will also have eight voter service and polling centers,” said Brandi Bantz, director of elections.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

