Smoke from western U.S. fires making its way into Grand Valley
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley was greeted with a smoky start to its Labor Day morning, and some residents have even spotted ash trickling from the sky. The smoke overhead is not from any local fires, but instead from fires that are burning in Utah and California.
The National Weather Service station in Grand Junction says the sky will feature a milky white haze throughout the day.
Here is a look at where the smoke is coming from.
