Smoke from western U.S. fires making its way into Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley was greeted with a smoky start to its Labor Day morning, and some residents have even spotted ash trickling from the sky. The smoke overhead is not from any local fires, but instead from fires that are burning in Utah and California.

The National Weather Service station in Grand Junction says the sky will feature a milky white haze throughout the day.

Here is a look at where the smoke is coming from.

🔥 Wildfires across the West, particularly in California, are making for a locally smoky sky here in eastern Utah and western Colorado this morning. The sky will feature a milky white haze at times today as smoke continues to stream in overhead. #UTwx #COwx pic.twitter.com/iI09keLqhf — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) September 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.