Advertisement

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.
Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga, about 50 miles north of San Diego.

Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died. Six more people were then found dead.

A search did not locate any suspects. Authorities say they do not believe that there is a threat to the general public.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.

National

‘Mighty mice’ stay musclebound in space, could help astronauts

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The experiment, called Rodent Research-19, compared 40 mice on Earth with 40 mice in space that were genetically manipulated for muscle growth.

News

Wildfires burn over 285,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 285,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Latest News

National

Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several recent public opinion polls have shown skepticism from the Japanese public and the business community that the games can go on — or should go on.

News

Freedom Rally held in Grand Junction on Labor Day

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
On Labor Day, hundreds of people gathered along North Avenue and soon after walked to Lincoln Park to “Stand for the Constitution.”

National

Boston television reporter stabbed while working a story

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for WCVB-TV tells The Boston Globe that Ted Wayman is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square on Sunday night.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 1 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.