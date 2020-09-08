Freedom Rally held in Grand Junction on Labor Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- On Labor Day, hundreds of people drove along North Avenue and soon after walked to Lincoln Park to “Stand for the Constitution.”

The event was called “We the People Freedom Rally,” where folks said they wanted to come out to show that they care about their rights and freedom.

Hundreds of American flags could be seen, with some people driving with them in their vehicles.

Republican nominee for Congress Lauren Boebert spoke at the event at Lincoln Park, along with Janice Rich and Rose Pugliese.

The parking lot at Lincoln Park was completely filled with attendees.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.