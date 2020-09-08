Highline Lake State Park reaches capacity over Labor Day Weekend

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) -

Highline lake State Park was at full capacity this Labor Day weekend from their parking, and campground, to the number of boats allowed on the water.

They say yesterday’s boat wait time was under an hour, but has gone up to two or three hours.

The park manager Alan Martinez says “yesterday was an extremely busy day we were at parking capacity as well as boat capacity so lots of people, unfortunately, we also had lots of alcohol use which led to some other issues—so, we did have a DUI accident on the park.”

Aside from driving responsibly, it is also recommended that children where life vests while in the water.

Highline Lake has had two boating accidents this year, one jet ski collision and the other involving a person and boat propeller.

