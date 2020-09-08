Local brewery holds a fundraiser for a good cause

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Kannah Creek Brewery has teamed up with Latimer House to bring awareness to domestic violence.

On Monday, a portion of every Altbier that was sold went to the Latimer House to help shed light on the issue of domestic violence.

“We just think that raising awareness for domestic violence is really important, it’s obviously something we would like to help reduce the amount of domestic violence happening in Grand Junction,” said Elena Rodriguez, marketing coordinator.

This brewery will partner with a different charity every month, but they are currently booked up until April of 2021.

