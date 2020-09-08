Advertisement

Motorcylists Escort the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial to Montrose

Remembering Our Fallen Memorial Escort
Remembering Our Fallen Memorial Escort(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Remembering Our Fallen Memorial made the journey from Mesa County Fairgrounds to the Elks Lodge in Montrose.

The memorial is to remember those soldiers who lost their life serving this country, and it did not make the journey alone. A group of over 100 motorcyclists escorted the memorial to Montrose.

Lots of people joined the escort crew. ”We will be following the trailer, we will have the State Patrol in front, the Patriot Guard is going to ride the missing soldier, and then we will have the truck and the trailer, the Memorial Day Riders will fall in behind them, and then the American Legion behind us,” said F.C. Dobbs, President of Memorial Day Riders.

The reason that many of the riders said that they wanted to escort the memorial was that they feel that veterans do not get enough recognition. This was one way that they were trying to thank them and honor them for their service.

The memorial is now at Elks Lodge in Montrose. It will be there until Sunday.

