Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Grand Junction Airport has received 0.61 inches of rain today, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, today’s low of 42 degrees breaks the record low temperature for September 8.

The rain total doesn’t look like its stopping anytime soon either!

