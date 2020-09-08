Advertisement

Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

(National Weather Service, Grand Junction)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Grand Junction Airport has received 0.61 inches of rain today, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, today’s low of 42 degrees breaks the record low temperature for September 8.

The rain total doesn’t look like its stopping anytime soon either!

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Fire Training Center Donation

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

Governor Polis gives a shoutout to Mesa County on its handling of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Mesa County is one of three counties in the state to move to the “Protect our Neighbors" phase, which prompted Gov. Polis to congratulate them on their response.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.

News

Wildfires burn over 285,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 285,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

Latest News

News

Freedom Rally held in Grand Junction on Labor Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
On Labor Day, hundreds of people gathered along North Avenue and soon after walked to Lincoln Park to “Stand for the Constitution.”

News

Motorcylists Escort the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial to Montrose

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
A group of over 100 motorcyclists escorted the memorial to Montrose.

News

Local brewery holds a fundraiser for a good cause

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Kannah Creek Brewery has teamed up with Latimer House to bring awareness to domestic violence.

News

Highline Lake State Park reaches capacity over Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Highline lake State Park was at full capacity this Labor Day weekend from their parking, and campground, to the number of boats allowed on the water.

News

Western U.S. fires bring smoke to valley

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The smoky haze seen in the valley isn’t coming from the Pine Gulch Fire or even the Grizzly Creek Fire-- it’s now being brought in from western states like California and Utah.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.