Western U.S. fires bring smoke to valley

The smoky haze seen in the valley isn’t coming from the Pine Gulch Fire or even the Grizzly Creek Fire-- it’s now being brought in from western states like California and Utah.

Colorado currently has 4 active wildfires, Utah has 6, and California has 37.

Mesa and Garfield Counties are still in a stage 2 fire restriction.

“There’s several fires in California and with the cold front that we’re expected to have tonight into tomorrow that’s increased the winds over there west of us and that’s brought a lot of smoke and haze into the valley floor here,” says Cordell Taylor, planning operations section chief, red team with the Pine Gulch Fire.

Things are expected to clear out after the cold front when the humid particles mix with the smoke.

