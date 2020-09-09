Advertisement

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Texas-based American Airlines joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Texas-based American Airlines joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.(Source: American Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says employees can wear pins supporting Black Lives Matter.

The airline is calling it a matter of equality, not politics.

With the decision, Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

Starbucks let employees wear Black Lives Matter shirts after initially reportedly banning them.

President Donald Trump has urged supporters to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after a report that it approve Black Lives Matter clothing but not pro-police Blue Lives Matter or Trump’s campaign slogan.

The tire company CEO later clarified that clothing supporting law enforcement is allowed, but not attire supporting political candidates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Woodward book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

National Politics

Kayleigh McEnany comments on Bob Woodward's book on President Trump

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
White House press secretary answers a question about whether President Trump misled the American public about the coronavirus.

National

More than 100 people rescued from Creek fire in California

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
One hundred and sixty people stranded in the Sierra National Forest are rescued from the Creek fire.

National

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

Latest News

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

News

Pine Gulch Fire nearing full containment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 97%.

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.