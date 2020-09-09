Father and son rescued on Uncompahgre Plateau

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 27-year-old son and his 50-year-old father were rescued during a snow storm on the Uncompahgre Plateau on Tuesday according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Dispatch received an SOS from a satellite emergency notification device around 12:30 p.m., in which the MCSO and its Search and Rescue Team responded to.

The GPS coordinates from the device allowed the team to find the lost pair, who were out hunting near Kelso Point. Due to their remote location, an outfitter in the area was called to help says the MCSO.

The pair were found safe, but very cold. Rescue crews attributed their safe return to the GPS emergency notification device they were carrying.

The MCSO wants to remind people while recreating or hunting to prepare for extreme temperature conditions, especially this time of year. This means bringing extra water, food, and clothes.

