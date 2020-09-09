Local agencies will overtake command of the Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local agencies will take over command of the Pine Gulch Fire beginning Saturday morning, as the fire is close to being fully contained. On Friday morning, representatives from the Southern Area Red Team joined the Grand Junction Fire Department in their tradition of honoring first responders around the nation and the lives of firefighters who died responding to the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Currently 95% contained, the 139,007 acre fire remains the largest fire to be recorded in state history. Although fire activity is slowing down, crews still have their work cut out with suppression repair work, which has been difficult in the past few days due to the amount of moisture the area has received. Repair work will resume when conditions allow it.

252 total personnel remain on scene, which is down from the over 900 personnel that were assigned to the fire during its peak activity back in the middle of August.

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management decreased the size of the off-limits near the fire, and the map of the closed area can be seen below.

The BLM says that the closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety during suppression and rehabilitation efforts. (Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)

Senator Cory Gardner (pictured), as well as Governor Jared Polis, have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises. (Twitter)

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation orders from the fire, but some roads in the area remain closed.

These include:

Roan Creek Road at North Dry Fork

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road at 18 Road

Garvey Canyon Road

266 Road at Highway 139

Autoplay Caption

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres)

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

Cameron Peak Fire, 2020, Red Feather Lakes area (102,596 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

We’ll continue to update this article.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.