Pine Gulch Fire nearing full containment

Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 97%.

Some places within the fire’s perimeter received up to four inches of snow and up to 0.75 inches of rainfall which helped put out any remaining hotspots.

With cool and wet weather and full containment in the immediate future, incident management teams are working to return management to local agencies.

Still, over 300 personnel are assigned to the fire, which their primary focus is now assessing and repairing damage from the fire.

The Southern Area Red Team that is managing the fire says the fire should not grow any further at this point.

Overall, the fire burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest fire in Colorado history.

Senator Cory Gardner (pictured), as well as Governor Jared Polis, have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor's office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation orders from the fire, but some roads in the area remain closed.

These include:

Roan Creek Road at North Dry Fork

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road at 18 Road

Garvey Canyon Road

266 Road at Highway 139

After announcing closures to all areas north of the base of the Bookcliff’s on August 19, the Bureau of Land Management reduced the size of the closure. The newly updated closure area is shown in the map below.

The BLM says that the closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety during suppression and rehabilitation efforts.

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres)

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

Cameron Peak Fire, 2020, Red Feather Lakes area (102,051 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

