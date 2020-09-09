Rain concludes the Pine Gulch Fire

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

A high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday to a low of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday resulted in a drastic weather shift.

The Pine Gulch Fire team was prepared for rain with an advance notice from their team of meteorologists and moved equipment down the mountain before it hit the area.

“Well, this rain event is almost a fire ending event, we shouldn’t see any more fire activity out there—we shouldn’t see [anymore] smoke off of this fire and we’re moving equipment back down to the valley off of the roads because of the muddy conditions that are out there currently,” says Greg Titus, Fire Behavior Analyst, Southern Area Red Team.

They do not expect wind or lightning to reignite any flames.

“Most of the rehab has taken place and what we’re talking about when I say rehab, the fire lines that are put in with bulldozers, and even hand line that are put in with hand crews are rehabbed afterwards, they’re returned to their original grade,” says Titus.

There is currently a team of about 400 people still working on fire efforts.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.