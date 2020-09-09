Advertisement

Snow provides temporary relief on Cameron Peak Fire

The fire is currently burning 102,596 acres.
The fire is currently burning 102,596 acres.(Cameron Peak Fire Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Snow and cold weather have stalled the growth of a northern Colorado wildfire that exploded in hot, windy weather over the Labor Day weekend. The fire near Red Feather Lakes has burned 160.3 square miles, making it one of the largest in Colorado’s history. Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing at the Cameron Peak Fire Wednesday night but warmer, sunnier weather is forecast to return by the weekend. Fire managers have warned the fire is expected to flare up again once the land dries out. It is 4 percent contained.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

“Cluster” of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A “cluster” of CMU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to officials at CMU. President Tim Foster says positive tests on campus are fully expected, but the school will continue to work hard to test, contact trace and quarantine.

News

Father and son rescued on Uncompahgre Plateau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A 27-year-old son and his 50-year-old father were rescued during a snow storm on the Uncompahgre Plateau on Tuesday according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire nearing full containment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 97%.

News

Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Grand Junction Airport received 0.88 inches of rain Tuesday, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, Tuesday’s low of 39 degrees broke the record low temperature for September 8.

News

Grand Junction Lions Club granted over $145,000 to local organizations

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The non-profit granted three checks to Pamona Elementary, Grand Valley Youth Football and HopeWest on Tuesday.

News

Rain aides firefighters on the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Pine Gulch Fire team was prepared for rain with an advance notice from their team of meteorologists and moved equipment down the mountain before it hit the area.

News

Governor Polis credits Mesa County on its handling of COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Mesa County is one of three counties in the state that is allowed to move to the “Protect our Neighbors" phase, which prompted Governor Polis to congratulate them on their response.

VOD Recordings

Fire Training Center Donation

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM MDT
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts