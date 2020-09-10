Update on the Cameron Peak Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Cameron Peak Fire is currently four percent contained and is 102,596 acres. There are 1,200 personal assigned to this fire, an increase of about 300 fire fighters from just a few days ago.

In the northern zone of the fire, fire fighters are currently mopping up properties and continuing protection efforts around Highway 14, Pingree Park Road and Buckhorn Road, including Monument Gulch. In the south zone fire fighters are scouting the fire line in lower elevations and have resumed building the fire lines.

Both the southern and northern zones have received some relief and seen reduced heat spots from the recent snow.

There is also flight restricts over the Cameron Peak Fire and is a no drone zone.

The state wide fire band is still in place until further notice.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.