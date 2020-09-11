Advertisement

Gov. Polis will give update on COVID-19 response Friday at 2:00

Polis will be holding a conference Friday at 2:00 to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and should go over whether or not he will extend his order on mask-wearing.
Polis will be holding a conference Friday at 2:00 to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and should go over whether or not he will extend his order on mask-wearing.(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 12, Governor Polis extended his executive order on mask-wearing for an additional 30 days, and if he doesn’t extend it further it will expire on September 13.

Polis will be holding a conference Friday at 2:00 to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and should go over whether or not he will extend this order.

We will carry the conference live on our website and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

75% of Colorado claims for federal unemployment assistance determined to be fraudulent

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 75% of Colorado claims for a federal unemployment assistance program for self-employed workers and independent contractors since July 18 were determined to be fraudulent.

News

Local agencies will overtake command of the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 95%.

News

Rotary clubs donate to Family Health West

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Fruita and Grand Junction rotary clubs got togther and donated over 6,000 dollars to Family Health West.

News

A student at Central High School has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Every person is quarantining who was in the small cohort that the COVID-19 positive student was a part of.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Your guide to the 11 issues that will be on Colorado ballots

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
11 issues will be presented on Coloradans ballots this fall. Make sure you are prepared and know what you are voting on!

News

Update on the Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Madison Burns
The Cameron Peak Fire is currently four percent contained and is 102,596 acres.

News

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be harvested from Uncompahgre Plateau

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
On Thursday, it was announced that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be harvested from the Uncompaghre Plateau on the Ouray Ranger District.

News

States reliant on Colorado River rebuke water pipeline to Utah

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:44 AM MDT
Six states in the U.S. West that rely on the Colorado River have rebuked a plan to build an underground pipeline to transport billions of gallons of water to Utah.