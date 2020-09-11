Gov. Polis will give update on COVID-19 response Friday at 2:00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 12, Governor Polis extended his executive order on mask-wearing for an additional 30 days, and if he doesn’t extend it further it will expire on September 13.

Polis will be holding a conference Friday at 2:00 to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and should go over whether or not he will extend this order.

