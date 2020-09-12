Advertisement

19th annual car show changes locations due to COVID-19

Downtown Grand Junction Car Show
Downtown Grand Junction Car Show(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 19th annual Mobililty Driven Downtown Car Show happened today at the parking lot of the convention center.

Normally this car show happens all along Main Street, but they changed the location this year to the parking lot so they could be more socially distant. They also told everyone that they should be wearing a mask.

Although some complained about the location, it was still an afternoon full of old, classic cars. “A lot of people are looking at new cars and they all look the same, so you get the old ones, people enjoy it. They can look back on the younger years. I remember seeing this car in my town when I was a kid. and I said that one day I am going to own a Corvette, and at 20 years old I bought this one,” said Richard Caramico

Richard even said that he got married in his car that he brought to the show over 20 years ago.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Burns
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Burns
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Local church helps feed the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Canyon West Church in Fruita gave away boxes of food to families in need on Saturday.

News

The American Red Cross sends help to Oregon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The American Red Cross has sent a husband and wife who are both volunteers to help with fire relief in Portland, Oregon.

Latest News

News

Firefighters honor those who lost their lives on 9/11

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
At 8:45 this morning, firefighters gathered on different overpasses throughout Mesa County for a moment of silence.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 91% contained, rain and snow reduce fire activity

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By Madison Burns
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 83% contained and remains at 32,464 acres.

News

Gov. Polis will extend mask mandate for another 30 days

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
The statewide mask mandate will be extended for another 30 days according to Governor Jared Polis.

News

Update on the Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:50 PM MDT
|
By Madison Burns
The Cameron Peak Fire is currently four percent contained and is 102,596 acres.

News

75% of Colorado claims for federal unemployment assistance determined to be fraudulent

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT
More than 75% of Colorado claims for a federal unemployment assistance program for self-employed workers and independent contractors since July 18 were determined to be fraudulent.

News

Local agencies will overtake command of the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:40 AM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 95%.