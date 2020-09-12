Local church helps feed the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Canyon West Church in Fruita gave away boxes of food to families in need on Saturday.

The church has been doing this for the past seven years. They hold the food giveaway on the second Saturday of every month. Over 200 families come regularly to get free food.

Canyon West Church has partnered with Starbucks, a local food bank, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and City Market to help supply all the food.

The church views this as a ministry. “Well our church is very concerned about the people in need. We feel like this is an important part of our ministry, that we can reach out to the community,” said Wendy Andrews, a church member.

They have had to make some small adjustments because of COVID-19. Everyone was wearing a mask, and it is now a drive-through food pickup.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.