The American Red Cross sends help to Oregon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Red Cross has sent a husband and wife who are both volunteers to help with fire relief.

The couple is driving the Emergency Response Vehicle all the way to Oregon.

They left for the long drive to Portland around noon on Friday. They are willing to do whatever is needed, but are expecting and preparing to give out a lot of food.

Greg Rossell, the volunteer who is going on the trip said, “what we are going to be doing is going up there and probably feeding to the shelters or to neighbors where they have lost power."

The emergency reponse vehicle is new and is normally stationed in Grand Junction.

