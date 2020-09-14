Colo. Secretary of State files lawsuit against USPS

DENVER (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service has asked a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from continuing to distribute a mailer that the state says contains confusing information about Colorado’s mail-in voting system.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit Saturday to stop delivery of the flyers, which are being distributed nationally. The Postal Service mailer tells voters they must request a mail-in ballot for the November elections. In Colorado, every registered voter receives a mail ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday stopping the mailings. He says the notices will sow confusion among voters.

