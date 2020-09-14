Colorado expands tracking app for November mail-in ballots

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is expanding its mail-in ballot tracking app so that all voters in the state can use it. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday that voters in all 64 counties will be able to check the status of their mailed ballots for the 2020 election and receive notifications by phone, email or text. Enrollment is automatic for voters whose emails are registered the countries. The statewide vote tracking system comes amid growing national concern over voter fraud and attempts to discredit mail-in voting systems like Colorado’s, which started in 2013. Colorado has more than 3.5 million active registered voters.

