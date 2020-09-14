Grand Junction Wine Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Next weekend was supposed to be Winefest but it was cancelled. This week is considered Wine Week and some wineries have decided to find their own unique ways to celebrate their products.

The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Encology, also known as CAVE, decided to cancel Winefest because of COVID-19.

“We were planning on going to Winefest and we are dissapointed, but I am also on the CAVE board that helped to cancel it so I totally understand all the problems that CAVE is going through right now,” said Philip Patton, owner of Peachfork Orchards and Vineyards.

Although many of the owners and employees at the wineries were sad that it was canceled, they were still finding new ways to make this Wine Week fun.

Patton said, “We are discounting our two most popular wines and then we are having music on this coming Saturday. We are having blue grass music from 2-5.”

Varaison Vineyards and Winery is also doing a Firepit Friday and Mesa Park Vineyards is having live music this weekend. Other Wineries in Palisade are having discounts or fun events in honor of Wine Week.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.