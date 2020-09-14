Advertisement

Grand Junction Wine Week

Grand Junction Wine Week 2020
Grand Junction Wine Week 2020(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Next weekend was supposed to be Winefest but it was cancelled. This week is considered Wine Week and some wineries have decided to find their own unique ways to celebrate their products.

The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Encology, also known as CAVE, decided to cancel Winefest because of COVID-19.

“We were planning on going to Winefest and we are dissapointed, but I am also on the CAVE board that helped to cancel it so I totally understand all the problems that CAVE is going through right now,” said Philip Patton, owner of Peachfork Orchards and Vineyards.

Although many of the owners and employees at the wineries were sad that it was canceled, they were still finding new ways to make this Wine Week fun.

Patton said, “We are discounting our two most popular wines and then we are having music on this coming Saturday. We are having blue grass music from 2-5.”

Varaison Vineyards and Winery is also doing a Firepit Friday and Mesa Park Vineyards is having live music this weekend. Other Wineries in Palisade are having discounts or fun events in honor of Wine Week.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local church helps feed the community

Updated: 22 hours ago
Local church helps feed the community

News

19th annual car show changes locations due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Normally this car show happens all along Main Street, but they changed the location this year to the parking lot so they could be more socially distant.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By Madison Burns
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By Madison Burns
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Local church helps feed the community

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Canyon West Church in Fruita gave away boxes of food to families in need on Saturday.

News

The American Red Cross sends help to Oregon

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:53 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The American Red Cross has sent a husband and wife who are both volunteers to help with fire relief in Portland, Oregon.

News

Firefighters honor those who lost their lives on 9/11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
At 8:45 this morning, firefighters gathered on different overpasses throughout Mesa County for a moment of silence.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 91% contained, rain and snow reduce fire activity

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By Madison Burns
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 83% contained and remains at 32,464 acres.

News

Gov. Polis will extend mask mandate for another 30 days

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
The statewide mask mandate will be extended for another 30 days according to Governor Jared Polis.

News

Update on the Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:50 PM MDT
|
By Madison Burns
The Cameron Peak Fire is currently four percent contained and is 102,596 acres.