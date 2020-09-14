Advertisement

National Western Stock Show postponed until Jan. 2022

(Jason Rosenberg / Flickr /)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Stock Show Association Board of Directors has decided to postpone the National Western Stock Show by one year and to resume the event in January of 2022.

The organization cited concerns brought by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.

“Over the past several months, we reviewed and exhausted every option possible to host our event including a modified show with reduced capacity,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the NWSS in a press release. “Ultimately, the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff is of top priority and the NWSS and the City of Denver could not find a path forward to have Stock Show and comply with the rules that govern gatherings of our size and rules of social distancing.”

The event has been held every year in Denver since 1906.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colo. Secretary of State files lawsuit against USPS

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The U.S. Postal Service has asked a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from continuing to distribute a mailer that the state says contains confusing information about Colorado’s mail-in voting system.

News

Three treated on scene, one transferred to hospital after accident on I-70

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Colorado State Patrol responded to a truck rollover on I-70 on Sunday night near mile marker 35.

News

One killed after car falls two levels in DIA parking garage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Denver say one person has died after a vehicle drove off a parking garage at the Denver International Airport on Monday.

News

“Cluster” of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A “cluster” of CMU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to officials at CMU. President Tim Foster says positive tests on campus are fully expected, but the school will continue to work hard to test, contact trace and quarantine.

Latest News

News

Highway 550 south of Ouray back open after semi crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Highway 550 is back open after a semi-truck overturned just south of Ouray.

News

Pet of the week - meet Sam!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sam is our pet of the week! (0908)

News

Pet of the week - Meet Sam!

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Erin Crooks Interviews Page Kanopsic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks
Erin Crooks Interviews Page Kanopsic and they talk about the importance of mammograms.