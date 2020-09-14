National Western Stock Show postponed until Jan. 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Stock Show Association Board of Directors has decided to postpone the National Western Stock Show by one year and to resume the event in January of 2022.

The organization cited concerns brought by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.

“Over the past several months, we reviewed and exhausted every option possible to host our event including a modified show with reduced capacity,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the NWSS in a press release. “Ultimately, the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff is of top priority and the NWSS and the City of Denver could not find a path forward to have Stock Show and comply with the rules that govern gatherings of our size and rules of social distancing.”

The event has been held every year in Denver since 1906.

