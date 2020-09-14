St. Mary’s celebrates first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s is celebrating first responders this week to thank them for keeping the valley safe.

St. Mary’s says they know first responders' jobs pose a challenge everyday, and now even more-so in the middle of the pandemic, wildfires, and other things.

On Sept. 14, they held a drive-thru breakfast for local police, firefighters, sheriff’s and EMT’s. The breakfast included a burrito. On Sept. 15, first responders will be able to pick up lunch from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m.

“To see these first responders, day in and day out, going to and from, busy all day long and putting their lives on the line. It really gives us a sense of pride and urgency to want to put this event on every year," says St. Mary’s Executive Chef Dustin Deprospo.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, first responders can enjoy a sweet treat that comes with St. Mary’s to-go dessert boxes.

