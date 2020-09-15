Advertisement

Amtrak cuts ride schedule due to COVID-19(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Due to COVID-19, a well-known transportation carrier has announced a partial closure of some of their weekly routes.

Amtrak announced they will now only be doing long-distance services three times a week starting in October.

The company saw a significant decrease in the number of travelers since the pandemic has begun.

They say the reason for the cut is also due to federal funding and the CARES act.

“Ridership is down, originally is was down about 95 percent, now it’s down about 75 percent, so still 3 out 4 people who’d ordinarily be riding our train this time of year are not,” says Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman.

They hope to return some of the services by 2021.

