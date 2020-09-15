Fruita Freshmen volleyball players attempt trick shot to continue training

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kyra Klouzek (14) and Anna Burnett (14) are Freshman at Fruita and both play volleyball and decided to get a little creative when it comes to practicing.

They hit the basketball court and decided to give themselves a little extra challenge. The dad, Matt Klouzek, sent in this video of the girls and if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again!

They make a deep 3 pointer, in just a few tries!

To add to it they would like to challenge the CMU Volleyball team to try to do the same thing in less than 20 tries.

If you have a volleyball and a basketball hoop at home, give it a try and send us the video and we’ll try to get it on air!

