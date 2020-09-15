Advertisement

Fruita Freshmen volleyball players attempt trick shot to continue training

High School Freshmen challenge CMU Volleyball players to attempt trick shot during quarantine
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:35 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kyra Klouzek (14) and Anna Burnett (14) are Freshman at Fruita and both play volleyball and decided to get a little creative when it comes to practicing.

They hit the basketball court and decided to give themselves a little extra challenge. The dad, Matt Klouzek, sent in this video of the girls and if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again!

They make a deep 3 pointer, in just a few tries!

To add to it they would like to challenge the CMU Volleyball team to try to do the same thing in less than 20 tries.

If you have a volleyball and a basketball hoop at home, give it a try and send us the video and we’ll try to get it on air!

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cameo shooting and Education Complex host First Annual Women’s Event

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Women in media from the Grand Valley learn to shoot shotguns and pistols

Sports

KKCO 11 News at 10:00 - Sports

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:18 AM MDT
|
By Dave Ackert
Fruita Freshman volleyball players attempt trick shot to continue training

Sports

CHSAA releases statement on HS Football

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:40 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
CHSAA will wait if they get approved for a fall football season after re-submitting a request

Sports

First official CMU football practice of 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:33 PM MDT
|
By Dave Ackert
The first official CMU football practice of 2020 was held Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:27 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM MDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:24 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM MDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:18 AM MDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:45 AM MDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.