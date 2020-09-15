Grand Junction City Council holds public workshop to discuss marijuana

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Grand Junction City Council held a public workshop on Monday to talk about the regulation of marijuana in city limits.

“It creates a good line of transparency that we’re not trying to pre-judge anything, we’re going to hopefully put it to the ballot or not put it to the ballot, we think that’s the only way we can do things effectively and we think that this is a big enough ask from the community to do it the right way,” says Duke Wortmann, Mayor, City of Grand Junction.

Multiple people voiced their concerns and their support on the matter with lots telling their personal stories of why the matter means so much to them.

“He got into marijuana, he dropped out of high school in the tenth grade” said one man when speaking about the experience with his son.

Those against it say it’ll have a negative impact on kids in the valley, “and it’s a very serious issue because of the brain damage that it does to their developmental years, it’s extremely harsh,” said Diane Sox, Mesa County resident.

While those for it think the medical and economical advances are enough to bring it to the city, “I think it would bring a lot of revenue to the town, it’s better than other spots that are opened up, you know? I think that they—they could use the money,” said Michael McDonald, Mesa County resident.

This isn’t the first time Grand Junction city council has brought the idea up for discussion, but any time it’s been brought to the voter, it’s been struck down.

