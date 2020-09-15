Lincoln Park Pool’s close date extended back this year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The season is soon changing, and so are the local swimming pools.

The Lincoln Park Pool will close on September 27 for the year, which leaves you a couple of weeks to get into the pool. However, after its closure, the Orchard Mesa pool will open just one day later on the 28th.

The Lincoln Park Pool normally closes earlier in September but the city has decided to extend in to the end of the month because the weather is usually cooperative.

“It’s a bit of an experiment that’s also pushed by the pandemic given indoor facilities versus outdoor facilities. Its just a chance to try something new and thankfully mother nature is cooperating at the moment and hopefully she will for most of the month of September,” said Ken Sherbenou, the City of Grand Junction Parks and Rec Director.

The end of the pool season’s “Dog Days of Summer” event will be held on Saturday, October 3. Swim lessons will begin at Orchard Mesa Pool on September 29.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.