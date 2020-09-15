Local business closing after Amtrak scales back services

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another local business is feeling the effects of COVID-19, and it’s a closure that will also have an impact on travelers coming to Grand Junction by train. This comes after Amtrak announced that they will be reducing their long distance service.

“Probably the number one thing I’ll miss is my buddies that I’ve made over the years, and being able to talk with people from all over the world,” says Owner of Dave’s Depot Dave Fedler.

“Daves Depot,” has been sitting at the Grand Junction Amtrak Station for 27 years, nine of those years under new ownership. But with Amtrak reducing their long distance service to three days a week, it’s the last straw for the shop.

Amtrak says funding from the CARES Act has run out, and there won’t be enough money to have daily service without those dollars coming in.

Dave’s Depot will officially close on September 30th. Amtrak will transition to long distance service, three days a week by mid-October.

