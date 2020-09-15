Pet of the week - Meet Buck!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Pet of the Week: Buck

He is about 3 years old and is a neutered male. He is possibly a lab mix.

His bio: “Hey, hey! What’s up? I’m Buck and I’m pretty chill, but don’t confuse that with being lazy. I just mean that I like to take life as it comes. I’m pretty relaxed and just like to go with the flow of things. In fact, the only thing that really riles me up are cats! Other than that, I am happy-go-lucky. But, like I said, I’m not lazy. I love to go for long runs and walks. I also have an absolute blast playing fetch! So if you’re looking for a dog that is flexible enough to chill or be up for a nice run, I’m the guy for you!”

Other pets up for adoption:

Millie: 11 months old, spayed female, possible Shepherd mix. Roice-Hurst says she is a sweet dog to be around and has quite the amount of energy. She would do best with an owner who loves to get out and exercise and would thrive in a home with a big yard to run around in.

Millie (Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Wedge: 4 months old, neutered male, domestic longhair. Roice-Hurst says he is a sweetie who loves people. He would do best with someone that is ready to give lots of snuggles and attention. He also loves to play.

Wedge (Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the “Pets in Foster Care Interest Form”.

