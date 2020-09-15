Advertisement

Pet of the Week - Meet Buck!

By Erin Crooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Pet of the Week: Buck

He is about 3 years old and is a neutered male. He is possibly a lab mix.

His bio: “Hey, hey! What’s up? I’m Buck and I’m pretty chill, but don’t confuse that with being lazy. I just mean that I like to take life as it comes. I’m pretty relaxed and just like to go with the flow of things. In fact, the only thing that really riles me up are cats! Other than that, I am happy-go-lucky. But, like I said, I’m not lazy. I love to go for long runs and walks. I also have an absolute blast playing fetch! So if you’re looking for a dog that is flexible enough to chill or be up for a nice run, I’m the guy for you!”

Other pets up for adoption:

Millie: 11 months old, spayed female, possible Shepherd mix. Roice-Hurst says she is a sweet dog to be around and has quite the amount of energy. She would do best with an owner who loves to get out and exercise and would thrive in a home with a big yard to run around in.

Millie
Millie(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Wedge: 4 months old, neutered male, domestic longhair. Roice-Hurst says he is a sweetie who loves people. He would do best with someone that is ready to give lots of snuggles and attention. He also loves to play.

Wedge
Wedge(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the “Pets in Foster Care Interest Form”.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local business closing after Amtrak scales back services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Another local business is feeling the effects of COVID-19, and it’s a closure that will also have an impact on travelers coming to Grand Junction by train. This comes after Amtrak announced that they will be reducing their long distance service.

News

Full containment on Pine Gulch Fire expected on Sept. 15

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Local agencies have assumed control of the fire from the Incident Teams that have since left to go battle flames out west. With the fire currently 95% contained and no expected growth being predicted, the main focus of the fire are rehabilitation efforts to the land that has been scorched.

News

Lincoln Park Pool’s close date extended back this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Park Pool will close on September 27 for the year, which leaves you a couple of weeks to get into the pool. However, after its closure, the Orchard Mesa pool will open just one day later on the 28th.

News

KKCO- Lincoln Park Moyer Pool

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

Latest News

News

Body believed that of New York man found in Colorado park

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday.

News

Pet of the week - Meet Buck!

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Grand Junction City Council holds public workshop to discuss marijuana

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Grand Junction city council held a public workshop on Monday to talk about the regulation of marijuana in city limits.

News

Amtrak cuts ride schedule due to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Amtrak announced they will now only be doing long-distance services three times a week starting in October.

News

Firefighters teach about fire safety

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The Grand Junction Fire Department usually goes to schools to teach kids about fire safety. Because of COVID-19, they have not been able to do that this year.

News

Controversial posters put up at Grand Junction High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The reason given in the posters for encouraging people to sit for the national anthem is because they feel that the flag does not stand for all people.