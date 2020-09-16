Celebrating Constitution Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In honor of constitution week, Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated with one local school.

The non-profit took a visit to Monument Ridge Elementary to present the school with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on July 10.

The women volunteers say they try to give flags to every school in the valley.

A group of students who attended the ceremony were also given a personal flag and a page with the Pledge of Allegiance on it.

DAR is a volunteer women’s service organization and their members descend from a patriot of the American Revolution. They’ve been around for 110 years.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.