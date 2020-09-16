Advertisement

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital.
Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A “crane collision” Wednesday injured nearly two dozen people in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Authorities described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nurse at federal detention center in Ga. criticizes COVID response, unnecessary hysterectomies

Updated: moments ago
|

National

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere.

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

National

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along the Gulf Coast

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Latest News

National

Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the images were blurry, but some showed the monkey’s face. One of the videos taken from atop a tree showed glimpses of the monkey opening his mouth and appearing to try to eat the phone.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

National

Panel’s report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The committee identified many deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administration approval process for new jetliners.

National

Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year, the organization said.

National

Sally: People brace against winds in Orange Beach, Ala.

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The United Cajun Navy showed the strength of winds from Hurricane Sally in Orange Beach, Alabama.

National

Chick-fil-A testing new pimento cheese-topped sandwich

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich in parts of North and South Carolina.