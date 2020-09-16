Advertisement

Parents speak out during D51 school board meeting

Several parents attend Tuesday night’s board meeting.
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Several parents attended School District’s 51 Tuesday night’s board meeting. Many concerns over political signs found in schools to staffing challenges and issues with online learning.

Parents spoke openly about their displeasure of political signs displaying social justice movements in schools, expressing dissatisfaction with how District 51 handled it.

Superintendent Diane Sirko being the target of a lot of frustration.

“We’ve had racial issues in this country since 1619 and they have not ended. We have to make steps like our school district is making to make sure that although they are only one percent of this population in the valley that black lives matter and students can feel safe in their schools".

On a separate note, Superintendent Sirko released an e-mail yesterday saying they are pausing new admissions in grades 6 through 12 due to challenges with the Odyssey-ware program.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KKCO- District 51 Board Meeting

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Western Slope fire resources headed to California to assist

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
To aid their partners out west, the Clifton Fire Protection District is sending limited resources to the August Complex Fire that is burning near Redding California.

News

No additional growth expected on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Local agencies have assumed control of the fire from the Incident Teams that have since left to go battle flames out west. With the fire currently 95% contained and no expected growth being predicted, the main focus of the fire are rehabilitation efforts to the land that has been scorched.

News

CDOT’s new marijuana-impaired driving campaign, ‘Uncomfortable High’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) started a new marijuana-impaired driving campaign called, ‘uncomfortable high.’

Latest News

News

Question 7A: what it means for voters

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A proposition on the November ballot wants to maintain the Colorado River and its resources, but in order to do it, they're asking voters to approve a tax hike.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pet of the Week - Meet Buck!

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Erin Crooks
Buck is our pet of the week!

News

Local business closing after Amtrak scales back services

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Another local business is feeling the effects of COVID-19, and it’s a closure that will also have an impact on travelers coming to Grand Junction by train. This comes after Amtrak announced that they will be reducing their long distance service.

News

Lincoln Park Pool’s close date extended back this year

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Lincoln Park Pool will close on September 27 for the year, which leaves you a couple of weeks to get into the pool. However, after its closure, the Orchard Mesa pool will open just one day later on the 28th.