Pine Gulch Fire officially 100% contained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Igniting on July 31, 2020, the Pine Gulch Fire grew to be the largest fire in Colorado history at 139,007 acres, equivalent to 217 square miles. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management announced that the fire is officially 100% contained.

The BLM also said that the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit’s Type 3 Team has transitioned command to the local Type 4 Incident Management Team and that they have completed the majority of suppression repair work needed.

There is still a BLM closure in place, and those areas can be seen below.

The BLM says that the closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety during suppression and rehabilitation efforts. (BLM Colorado)

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres)

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

Cameron Peak Fire, 2020, Red Feather Lakes area (104,652 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

