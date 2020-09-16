Pine Gulch fire recovery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is concerned with runoff issues when it comes to the pine gulch fire.

It’s why they’re asking for assistance from the National Resource Conservation Service.

Officials say they are worried about flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flow.

Recently, they approved a federal funding application to help in Pine Gulch Recovery.

Once they access the damage, they’ll figure out how much money they’ll need.

The fire was estimated to be fully contained by Sept. 16 but is still at 95 percent containment.

“So it’s important to understand that it’s not a grant, the funding if approved by the national resource conservation service is a reimbursement program. So, any projects that are implemented have to be paid for locally and then reimbursement requested through the federal government," says Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf.

Crews say with more hot weather to come, they will continue to monitor burn areas to make sure there aren’t any hot spots that made it through the recent rain.

