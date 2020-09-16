Advertisement

Pine Gulch fire recovery

Pine Gulch Fire recovery
Pine Gulch Fire recovery(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is concerned with runoff issues when it comes to the pine gulch fire.

It’s why they’re asking for assistance from the National Resource Conservation Service.

Officials say they are worried about flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flow.

Recently, they approved a federal funding application to help in Pine Gulch Recovery.

Once they access the damage, they’ll figure out how much money they’ll need.

The fire was estimated to be fully contained by Sept. 16 but is still at 95 percent containment.

“So it’s important to understand that it’s not a grant, the funding if approved by the national resource conservation service is a reimbursement program. So, any projects that are implemented have to be paid for locally and then reimbursement requested through the federal government," says Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf.

Crews say with more hot weather to come, they will continue to monitor burn areas to make sure there aren’t any hot spots that made it through the recent rain.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Celebrating Constitution Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
In honor of constitution week, Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated with one local school. The non-profit took a visit to Monument Ridge Elementary to present the school with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on July 10.

News

Mesa County shifts back into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Beginning on Friday, September 18, Mesa County will transition back into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions after being under Stage 2 Restrictions for the last month.

Latest News

News

CU Boulder tells all students to self-quarantine for the next two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All students at the University of Colorado’s main campus are being told to self-quarantine starting Wednesday for the next two weeks.

News

Local businesses donate shirts to Pine Gulch Firefighters

Updated: 5 hours ago
A couple of local business came together to say thank you to firefighters that battled the Pine Gulch Fire by donating 700 shirts to them.

News

KKCO- Shirts for Pine Gulch Firefighters

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts

News

Parents speak out during D51 school board meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Parents speak out at the School District 51 board meeting held Tuesday night.

News

KKCO- District 51 Board Meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts

News

Western Slope fire resources headed to California to assist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
To aid their partners out west, the Clifton Fire Protection District is sending limited resources to the August Complex Fire that is burning near Redding California.