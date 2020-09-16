Question 7A: what it means for voters

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

A proposition on the November ballot wants to maintain the Colorado River and its resources, but in order to do it, they’re asking voters to approve a tax hike.

Question 7A will cost homeowners about $7 a year and give the Colorado River District $5 million-- enough to make-up for their current losses due to the pandemic.

Those against the proposition are people who are against the tax increase.

“I’m a fruit grower here in the Palisade area, and we are entirely dependent upon irrigation water, dependable irrigation water to grow fruits, grapes, vegetables,” says farmer, Bruce Talbott.

The Colorado River District has recently had to cut down their staff numbers, but said the money will not be going towards the hiring of new personnel.

The group of supporters say about 40 million people across 7 different states rely on the river’s water.

