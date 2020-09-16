Advertisement

Western Slope fire resources headed to California to assist

Chief Deputy White has been assigned to the August Complex Fire for medical assistance.
Chief Deputy White has been assigned to the August Complex Fire for medical assistance.(Clifton Fire Protection District)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While Colorado wildfires are beginning to wind down, fires are continuing to fan out across California and into Oregon and Washington. Numerous fires on the west coast are burning over 100,000 acres, and resources are starting to thin out.

To aid their partners out west, the Clifton Fire Protection District (CFPD) is sending limited resources to the August Complex Fire that is burning near Redding, California. Deputy Chief White with the CFPD has been assigned to provide medical assistance there and will be working as a Medical Unit Leader.

