Mitsch Bush holds narrow lead over Boebert according to latest Democrat poll

Left: Diane Mitsch Bush (D) Right: Lauren Boebert (R)
Left: Diane Mitsch Bush (D) Right: Lauren Boebert (R)(AP IMAGES, Courtesy Picture)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new poll released Thursday morning from the House Majority PAC shows Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch-Bush holds a narrow lead over Republican candidate Lauren Boebert in the race for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

Of the 754 likely voters that were polled between September 9-14, 43% said they intend to vote for Mitsch Bush, compared to the 42% that said they plan to vote for Boebert if the election were held today. 10% say they are undecided at this point. The other 4% was spread between third party candidates. However, Boebert is well within the poll’s margin of error which is 3.6%.

In the same poll, the Presidential Race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden remains deadlocked in the district with both polling at 47%. In the 2016 Election, Trump won the district 52% to 40%.

To view all of the findings of the poll, click here.

