School District 51 pauses admissions for online school program

Recently, School District 51 has had to make changes to accommodate the growing number of students wanting to learn online.
Recently, School District 51 has had to make changes to accommodate the growing number of students wanting to learn online.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Recently, School District 51 has had to make changes to accommodate the growing number of students wanting to learn online.

Yesterday, the school district sent out and email to families announcing a pause in admissions for their online program.

“I think it was a lack of planning, when the schools were shut down in March they knew that this was a possibility and they should have been pre-planning for different scenarios,” says a District 51 parent.

The district has seen almost double the number of students moving online compared to those who originally signed up.

“So we are revisiting [the pause] on a regular bases and I really encourage families who—who feel like they need to do something a little bit different to—it’s not like the schools are closed or anything like that so they can really just contact their school guidance counselor on what options might be available,” explained Catherine Foster, District 51 communications specialist.

3,000 students are now registered, but those who started late have found it difficult to adjust, forcing the district to reevaluate their current situation.

Earlier, they moved about 30 teachers from in-person teaching to online teaching to accommodate and say they are now fully-staffed.

