2nd floor of D51 warehouse building collapses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second floor of a District 51 building that holds books collapsed this week.

It’s a warehouse building on 22nd Court near I-70B. The second floor partially collapsed after the ceiling broke away.

The warehouse stores all the district’s textbooks and curriculum. Fortunately, there was no one hurt and no major damage was reported. The books appear to be okay as well.

An assessor has checked out the building and says it’s fine.

