Applications are now being accepted for Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Applications are now being accepted for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens' Academy. Classes are limited due to covid-19. The academy is a 12 week program that offers a wide variety of law enforcement issues like; Sheriff’s Posse, Traffic Stops, DUI Investigation, Response to Resistance, Investigations, Crime Scene and Evidence Collection, Less Lethal, Records & Civil Process, Reception, Victim Services, Procurement, Peer Support, Drug Investigations, Recruitment and Hiring, Field Training Program, K9, SWAT, WestCo Dispatch, and Detentions. Applications are available online at montrosecountysheriffsoffice.com or in person at the MCSO (1200 North Grand) during regular business hours. For more information, please contact Sergeant Gustin at 970-252-4023 or sgustin@montrosecounty.net.

