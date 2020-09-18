Advertisement

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

News

Hotels are seeing an increase in guests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The past few weeks have been busy for many hotels and they are hoping that the increase in guests will continue.

Latest News

News

Colorado Competitive Council Hosts Lunch with State Representatives

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The lunch was at VanWinkle ranch and served VanWinkle beef and Olathe sweet corn in order to give everyone a taste of life on the ranch.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

CHSAA approves D51 to play High School Football in the Fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Dave Ackert
D51 will allow high school football teams to play in the fall

News

City of Grand Junction reaches agreement with developer for Dos Rios development

Updated: 7 hours ago
Developer reaches agreement with City of Grand Junction. Construction underway on Dos Rios development.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.