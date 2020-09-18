Advertisement

City of Grand Junction reaches agreement with developer for Dos Rios development

Construction underway at Dos Rios development site
Construction underway at Dos Rios development site(KKCO)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has reached an agreement with a developer for the Dos Rios development.

The agreement will allow for the sale of bonds to finance the construction infrastructure of the development.

The 58-acre mixed use development will include residential, commercial and light industrial development. possibly a hotel and a boutique grocery store. The development will also include more than 15 acres of open space and parks.

“When the bonds do sell to fund those improvements the city will be reimbursed.” said Jay Valentine, Director of General Services for the City of Grand Junction. “This is allowing us to get that start on the construction to get it done that much sooner.”

Construction has already started on the development located just west of the 5th street bridge along Riverside Parkway.

