Advertisement

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

His death was confirmed Thursday night by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the mayor of Fairhope, Alabama, where Groom lived.
His death was confirmed Thursday night by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the mayor of Fairhope, Alabama, where Groom lived.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Winston Groom, whose novel “Forrest Gump” was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age 77.

Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama, said in a message posted on social media that Groom had died in that south Alabama town. The death was confirmed by a local funeral home, which said arrangements were pending.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom,” Wilson wrote on Facebook, adding her community had “lost an iconic author.”

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope has lost an...

Posted by Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama on Thursday, September 17, 2020

“Forrest Gump” was the improbable tale of a slow-witted man who was a participant or witness to key points of 20th Century history — from Alabama segregationist Gov. George Wallace’s “stand at the schoolhouse door,” to meetings with presidents.

Groom was a 1965 graduate of the University of Alabama, according to the university, which said it was saddened by the passing of what it called a “legend.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also issued a statement that Groom will forever be remembered for his classic work.

“Saddened to learn that Alabama has lost one of our most gifted writers. While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist & noted author of American history. Our hearts & prayers are extended to his family,” Ivey said in a message posted online.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National Politics

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field.

National

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

National

Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump insists ‘Democrats have no clue when it comes to law and order’

Latest News

National

Trump defends COVID-19 response: ‘What I said was exactly perfect’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump defends COVID-19 response: ‘What I said was exactly perfect’

National

Trump: ‘I think we did a great job with coronavirus except in public relations’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump: ‘I think we did a great job with coronavirus except in public relations’

National

Trump slams Bolton: ‘I think he’s incompetent, all he wants to do is go to war with everybody’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump slams Bolton: ‘I think he’s incompetent, all he wants to do is go to war with everybody’

Coronavirus

COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data vary widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

National

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

National Politics

Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she’s for Biden

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Olivia Troye is the latest former member of the Trump administration to speak out against him and urge voters to deny him a second term.